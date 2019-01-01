ñol

New Oriental Education
(NYSE:EDU)
11.92
0.11[0.93%]
At close: May 27
11.92
00
After Hours: 7:56PM EDT
Day High/Low11.45 - 12.01
52 Week High/Low0.84 - 13.43
Open / Close11.77 / 11.92
Float / Outstanding- / 169.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 20.6M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.7
Total Float-

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), Dividends

New Oriental Education issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New Oriental Education generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

New Oriental Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next New Oriental Education (EDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Oriental Education.

Q
What date did I need to own New Oriental Education (EDU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Oriental Education.

Q
How much per share is the next New Oriental Education (EDU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Oriental Education.

Q
What is the dividend yield for New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Oriental Education.

