Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Dec 3
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$11.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
–
Earnings History
Skillful Craftsman Questions & Answers
When is Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) reporting earnings?
Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 3, 2021 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK)?
The Actual EPS was $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Skillful Craftsman’s (NASDAQ:EDTK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
