ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Skillful Craftsman
(NASDAQ:EDTK)
1.26
0.05[4.13%]
At close: May 27
1.25
-0.0100[-0.79%]
After Hours: 8:53AM EDT
Day High/Low1.23 - 1.31
52 Week High/Low0.92 - 2.58
Open / Close1.24 / 1.24
Float / Outstanding9.9M / 14.9M
Vol / Avg.67.7K / 161K
Mkt Cap18.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float9.9M

Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Skillful Craftsman reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Dec 3

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$11.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Skillful Craftsman using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Skillful Craftsman Questions & Answers

Q
When is Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) reporting earnings?
A

Skillful Craftsman (EDTK) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on December 3, 2021 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Skillful Craftsman’s (NASDAQ:EDTK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $28.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.