Skillful Craftsman Education Inks Partnership With Newlink Technology
- Skillful Craftsman Education Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: EDTK) stated that Jisen, owned by its variable interest entity in China, has inked a cooperation agreement with IT solutions provider Newlink Technology Inc.
- The parties have agreed to jointly develop robotic process automation (RPA) technology and a new vocational training environment based on Artificial Intelligence and digital twin technology.
- Newlink will provide the fundamental technologies, and Jisen will conduct research on the business demand of targeted companies.
- The parties will conduct in-depth cooperation in marketing and sales, including granting distribution rights, project implementation, outsourcing, and operation and maintenance execution.
- Price Action: EDTK shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $1.31 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts