Skillful Craftsman Education Inks Partnership With Newlink Technology
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 10:14am   Comments
Skillful Craftsman Education Inks Partnership With Newlink Technology
  • Skillful Craftsman Education Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: EDTK) stated that Jisen, owned by its variable interest entity in China, has inked a cooperation agreement with IT solutions provider Newlink Technology Inc.
  • The parties have agreed to jointly develop robotic process automation (RPA) technology and a new vocational training environment based on Artificial Intelligence and digital twin technology.
  • Newlink will provide the fundamental technologies, and Jisen will conduct research on the business demand of targeted companies.
  • The parties will conduct in-depth cooperation in marketing and sales, including granting distribution rights, project implementation, outsourcing, and operation and maintenance execution.
  • Price Action: EDTK shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $1.31 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

