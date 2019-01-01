Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y
Empresa Distribuidora y Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Empresa Distribuidora y downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Empresa Distribuidora y, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Empresa Distribuidora y was filed on May 30, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 30, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $26.50 to $0.00. The current price Empresa Distribuidora y (EDN) is trading at is $5.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
