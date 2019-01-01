Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Encore Capital Gr
Encore Capital Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ: ECPG) was reported by JMP Securities on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $77.00 expecting ECPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.16% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ: ECPG) was provided by JMP Securities, and Encore Capital Gr maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Encore Capital Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Encore Capital Gr was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Encore Capital Gr (ECPG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $77.00. The current price Encore Capital Gr (ECPG) is trading at is $60.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
