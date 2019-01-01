ñol

Encore Capital Gr
(NASDAQ:ECPG)
60.08
0.36[0.60%]
At close: May 27
60.08
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low59.7 - 61.08
52 Week High/Low43.24 - 72.67
Open / Close59.7 / 60.08
Float / Outstanding17M / 24.3M
Vol / Avg.200.8K / 326.1K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E4.09
50d Avg. Price60.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS7.11
Total Float17M

Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Encore Capital Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$6.400

Quarterly Revenue

$499.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$499.7M

Earnings Recap

Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Encore Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 215.27%, reporting an EPS of $6.4 versus an estimate of $2.03.

Revenue was up $82.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 6.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Encore Capital Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.14 2.01 2.07 1.86
EPS Actual 2.53 2.66 3.31 2.97
Revenue Estimate 361.60M 371.66M 373.92M 377.37M
Revenue Actual 357.30M 412.62M 427.74M 416.84M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Encore Capital Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Encore Capital Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) reporting earnings?
A

Encore Capital Gr (ECPG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Q
What were Encore Capital Gr’s (NASDAQ:ECPG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $290.9M, which beat the estimate of $274.4M.

