ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ChannelAdvisor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ChannelAdvisor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.17
|0.19
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.21
|0.26
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|44.26M
|41.55M
|40.05M
|37.43M
|Revenue Actual
|45.45M
|41.58M
|41.54M
|39.17M
