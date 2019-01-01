ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChannelAdvisor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChannelAdvisor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.17 0.19 0.17 EPS Actual 0.22 0.21 0.26 0.23 Revenue Estimate 44.26M 41.55M 40.05M 37.43M Revenue Actual 45.45M 41.58M 41.54M 39.17M

