ChannelAdvisor
(NYSE:ECOM)
13.88
0.53[3.97%]
At close: May 27
13.26
-0.6200[-4.47%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.4 - 14
52 Week High/Low11.89 - 29.42
Open / Close13.44 / 13.88
Float / Outstanding29.8M / 30.5M
Vol / Avg.183.5K / 232.1K
Mkt Cap423M
P/E10.06
50d Avg. Price14.69
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float29.8M

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ChannelAdvisor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$42.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$42.3M

Earnings Recap

 

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ChannelAdvisor beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $3.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 11.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ChannelAdvisor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.17 0.19 0.17
EPS Actual 0.22 0.21 0.26 0.23
Revenue Estimate 44.26M 41.55M 40.05M 37.43M
Revenue Actual 45.45M 41.58M 41.54M 39.17M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ChannelAdvisor using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

ChannelAdvisor Questions & Answers

Q
When is ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) reporting earnings?
A

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.

Q
What were ChannelAdvisor’s (NYSE:ECOM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $30M, which beat the estimate of $28.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.