Centrais Eletricas
(NYSE:EBR)
9.09
-0.14[-1.52%]
At close: May 27
9.23
0.1400[1.54%]
After Hours: 4:32PM EDT
Day High/Low9.07 - 9.29
52 Week High/Low5.17 - 9.61
Open / Close9.23 / 9.1
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.3.2M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap14.3B
P/E10.49
50d Avg. Price8.28
Div / Yield0.15/1.66%
Payout Ratio22.93
EPS1.73
Total Float-

Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR), Dividends

Centrais Eletricas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Centrais Eletricas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 22, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Centrais Eletricas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Centrais Eletricas (EBR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centrais Eletricas.

Q
What date did I need to own Centrais Eletricas (EBR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centrais Eletricas (EBR). The last dividend payout was on January 8, 1999 and was $1.13

Q
How much per share is the next Centrais Eletricas (EBR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centrais Eletricas (EBR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.13 on January 8, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR)?
A

The most current yield for Centrais Eletricas (EBR) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 8, 1999

