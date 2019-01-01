Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Centrais Eletricas using advanced sorting and filters.
Centrais Eletricas Questions & Answers
When is Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) reporting earnings?
Centrais Eletricas (EBR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Centrais Eletricas’s (NYSE:EBR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.