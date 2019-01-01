Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKDY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Erste Group Bank
The latest price target for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKDY) was reported by JP Morgan on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EBKDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK: EBKDY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Erste Group Bank upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Erste Group Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Erste Group Bank was filed on August 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) is trading at is $16.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
