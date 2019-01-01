ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Erste Group Bank
(OTCPK:EBKDY)
15.66
-0.03[-0.19%]
At close: May 27
16.38
0.7200[4.60%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.49 - 15.98
52 Week High/Low13.16 - 25.97
Open / Close15.98 / 15.66
Float / Outstanding- / 810.9M
Vol / Avg.73.8K / 120.2K
Mkt Cap12.7B
P/E6.68
50d Avg. Price16.66
Div / Yield0.85/5.44%
Payout Ratio34.04
EPS0.53
Total Float-

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKDY), Dividends

Erste Group Bank issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Erste Group Bank generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 16, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Erste Group Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erste Group Bank. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on May 31, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2011 and was $0.35

Q
How much per share is the next Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on May 31, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Erste Group Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY)?
A

Erste Group Bank has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) was $0.35 and was paid out next on May 31, 2011.

Browse dividends on all stocks.