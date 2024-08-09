This L3Harris Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst William Power downgraded the rating for Five9, Inc. FIVN from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $90 to $40. Five9 shares gained 2.9% to close at $42.47 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX from Overweight to Equal-Weight, while cutting the price target from $275 to $257. L3Harris Technologies shares gained 1.7% to close at $230.62 on Thursday.

Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar downgraded the rating for Nerdy, Inc. NRDY from Outperform to Market Perform. Nerdy shares gained 8.2% to close at $1.59 on Thursday.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded Karat Packaging Inc. KRT from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $34 to $28. Karat Packaging shares gained 0.2% to close at $27.99 on Thursday.

Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell downgraded the rating for Eventbrite, Inc. EB from Overweight to Neutral, while cutting the price target from $9 to $4. Eventbrite shares fell 2.1% to close at $3.80 on Thursday.

