PubMatic, Eventbrite, Five9 And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.
Shares of PubMatic, Inc. PUBM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.
PubMatic reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $67.267 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $70.123 million.
PubMatic shares dipped 26.4% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- Eventbrite, Inc. EB declined 17.1% to $3.15 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA declined 16.6% to $6.16 in pre-market trading. Zevra Therapeutics priced its $60 million public offering of 9,230,770 common shares at $6.50/share.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN dipped 16.4% to $35.49 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 11.3% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY24 guidance.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF declined 8.4% to $172.16 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN fell 4.5% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Thursday.
