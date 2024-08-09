PubMatic, Eventbrite, Five9 And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. PUBM fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results.

PubMatic reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $67.267 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $70.123 million.

PubMatic shares dipped 26.4% to $14.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

Eventbrite, Inc . EB declined 17.1% to $3.15 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

. declined 17.1% to $3.15 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA declined 16.6% to $6.16 in pre-market trading. Zevra Therapeutics priced its $60 million public offering of 9,230,770 common shares at $6.50/share.

declined 16.6% to $6.16 in pre-market trading. Zevra Therapeutics priced its $60 million public offering of 9,230,770 common shares at $6.50/share. Five9, Inc. FIVN dipped 16.4% to $35.49 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results.

dipped 16.4% to $35.49 in pre-market trading after the company posted second-quarter results. Array Technologies, Inc . ARRY fell 11.3% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY24 guidance.

. fell 11.3% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after the company cut its FY24 guidance. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc . ELF declined 8.4% to $172.16 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

. declined 8.4% to $172.16 in pre-market trading following quarterly results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN fell 4.5% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after dipping around 19% on Thursday.

Now Read This: