Eventbrite (NYSE:EB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eventbrite
The latest price target for Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting EB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Eventbrite maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eventbrite, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eventbrite was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eventbrite (EB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $17.00. The current price Eventbrite (EB) is trading at is $12.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
