Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) was reported by William Blair on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) was provided by William Blair, and Eargo downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eargo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eargo was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eargo (EAR) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Eargo (EAR) is trading at is $1.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
