Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc is focused on formulating and manufacturing products using microbial technology. The company uses microbial technology to create products in agriculture and dust control. The company operates through two segments, Agriculture and Infrastructure & Maintenance. The Agriculture segment provides environmentally friendly products for retail and industrial usage such as fertilizers and soil amendments. The Infrastructure & Maintenance segment provides a biodegradable microbial product that abates dust. It has a business presence in Canada, the US, Central and South America, Europe, Africa and China.