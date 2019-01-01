QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/63.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
10.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
241.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc is focused on formulating and manufacturing products using microbial technology. The company uses microbial technology to create products in agriculture and dust control. The company operates through two segments, Agriculture and Infrastructure & Maintenance. The Agriculture segment provides environmentally friendly products for retail and industrial usage such as fertilizers and soil amendments. The Infrastructure & Maintenance segment provides a biodegradable microbial product that abates dust. It has a business presence in Canada, the US, Central and South America, Europe, Africa and China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Earth Alive Clean Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earth Alive Clean Tech (EACTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earth Alive Clean Tech (OTCPK: EACTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Earth Alive Clean Tech's (EACTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Earth Alive Clean Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Earth Alive Clean Tech (EACTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Earth Alive Clean Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Earth Alive Clean Tech (EACTF)?

A

The stock price for Earth Alive Clean Tech (OTCPK: EACTF) is $0.0437 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:44:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Earth Alive Clean Tech (EACTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earth Alive Clean Tech.

Q

When is Earth Alive Clean Tech (OTCPK:EACTF) reporting earnings?

A

Earth Alive Clean Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Earth Alive Clean Tech (EACTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earth Alive Clean Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Earth Alive Clean Tech (EACTF) operate in?

A

Earth Alive Clean Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.