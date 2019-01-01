QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of Park Model RV's. Park Model RVs are manufactured homes that are built to qualify as an RV for building regulations but are constructed as permanently placed homes.

Earth Gen-Biofuel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earth Gen-Biofuel (EGBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earth Gen-Biofuel (OTCPK: EGBB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Earth Gen-Biofuel's (EGBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Earth Gen-Biofuel.

Q

What is the target price for Earth Gen-Biofuel (EGBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Earth Gen-Biofuel

Q

Current Stock Price for Earth Gen-Biofuel (EGBB)?

A

The stock price for Earth Gen-Biofuel (OTCPK: EGBB) is $0.0299 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Earth Gen-Biofuel (EGBB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earth Gen-Biofuel.

Q

When is Earth Gen-Biofuel (OTCPK:EGBB) reporting earnings?

A

Earth Gen-Biofuel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Earth Gen-Biofuel (EGBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earth Gen-Biofuel.

Q

What sector and industry does Earth Gen-Biofuel (EGBB) operate in?

A

Earth Gen-Biofuel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.