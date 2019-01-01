ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dassault Aviation
(OTCPK:DUAVF)
$150.20
-0.03[-0.02%]
Last update: 9:30AM
Day High/Low150.2 - 150.2
52 Week High/Low100.01 - 183.79
Open / Close150.2 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 83.2M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E18.47
50d Avg. Price153.35
Div / Yield2.67/1.78%
Payout Ratio31.16
EPS-
Total Float-

Dassault Aviation (OTC:DUAVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dassault Aviation reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dassault Aviation using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Dassault Aviation Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Dassault Aviation

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF)?
A

There are no earnings for Dassault Aviation

Q
What were Dassault Aviation’s (OTCPK:DUAVF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Dassault Aviation

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.