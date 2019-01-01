DataMetrex AI Ltd is a Canada-based information technology company. It focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company is also engaged in blockchain technology for the collection, storage, transfer, analysis, and presentation of big data. Its operating segments are AI & technology and COVID-19 Tests kits. The company's products include NexaIntelligence and NexaAgent. Its geographical segments are Canada and South Korea.