Range
0.12 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
195K/76.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
41.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
7.62
EPS
0
Shares
355.2M
Outstanding
DataMetrex AI Ltd is a Canada-based information technology company. It focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company is also engaged in blockchain technology for the collection, storage, transfer, analysis, and presentation of big data. Its operating segments are AI & technology and COVID-19 Tests kits. The company's products include NexaIntelligence and NexaAgent. Its geographical segments are Canada and South Korea.

DataMetrex AI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DataMetrex AI (DTMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DataMetrex AI (OTCQB: DTMXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DataMetrex AI's (DTMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DataMetrex AI.

Q

What is the target price for DataMetrex AI (DTMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DataMetrex AI

Q

Current Stock Price for DataMetrex AI (DTMXF)?

A

The stock price for DataMetrex AI (OTCQB: DTMXF) is $0.1173 last updated Today at 7:49:01 PM.

Q

Does DataMetrex AI (DTMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DataMetrex AI.

Q

When is DataMetrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) reporting earnings?

A

DataMetrex AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DataMetrex AI (DTMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DataMetrex AI.

Q

What sector and industry does DataMetrex AI (DTMXF) operate in?

A

DataMetrex AI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.