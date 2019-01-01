ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
DataMetrex AI
(OTCQB:DTMXF)
0.1191
0.002[1.71%]
At close: May 27
0.1375
0.0184[15.45%]
After Hours: 4:09PM EDT
Day High/Low0.12 - 0.12
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 0.25
Open / Close0.12 / 0.12
Float / Outstanding- / 355.2M
Vol / Avg.1.5K / 42.2K
Mkt Cap42.3M
P/E5.45
50d Avg. Price0.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

DataMetrex AI (OTC:DTMXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DataMetrex AI reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$8.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DataMetrex AI using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DataMetrex AI Questions & Answers

Q
When is DataMetrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DataMetrex AI

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DataMetrex AI (OTCQB:DTMXF)?
A

There are no earnings for DataMetrex AI

Q
What were DataMetrex AI’s (OTCQB:DTMXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DataMetrex AI

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.