Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS Estimate
$0.270
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$108.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$112.4M
Earnings History
Descartes Systems Gr Questions & Answers
When is Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) reporting earnings?
Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 2, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.10.
What were Descartes Systems Gr’s (NASDAQ:DSGX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $54.5M, which missed the estimate of $55.2M.
