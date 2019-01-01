Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Descartes Systems Gr
Descartes Systems Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) was reported by RBC Capital on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting DSGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.36% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) was provided by RBC Capital, and Descartes Systems Gr maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Descartes Systems Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Descartes Systems Gr was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $85.00. The current price Descartes Systems Gr (DSGX) is trading at is $60.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
