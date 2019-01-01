DSV (OTC:DSDVY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$1.510
Quarterly Revenue
$9.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$61.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DSV using advanced sorting and filters.
DSV Questions & Answers
When is DSV (OTCPK:DSDVY) reporting earnings?
DSV (DSDVY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DSV (OTCPK:DSDVY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were DSV’s (OTCPK:DSDVY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
