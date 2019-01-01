DSV (OTC:DSDVY), Dividends

DSV issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DSV generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for DSV. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on April 1, 2015.
There are no upcoming dividends for DSV (DSDVY). The last dividend payout was on April 1, 2015 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for DSV (DSDVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on April 1, 2015
DSV has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DSV (DSDVY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on April 1, 2015.
Browse dividends on all stocks.