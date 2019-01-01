ñol

DSV
(OTCPK:DSDVY)
81.10
0.95[1.19%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low78.1 - 81.53
52 Week High/Low71.51 - 133.78
Open / Close78.1 / 81.1
Float / Outstanding- / 460.2M
Vol / Avg.36.3K / 122.3K
Mkt Cap37.3B
P/E20.02
50d Avg. Price84.48
Div / Yield0.41/0.50%
Payout Ratio9.6
EPS9.35
Total Float-

DSV (OTC:DSDVY), Dividends

DSV issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DSV generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.1132

Last Dividend

Mar 16, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DSV Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DSV (DSDVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DSV. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on April 1, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own DSV (DSDVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DSV (DSDVY). The last dividend payout was on April 1, 2015 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next DSV (DSDVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for DSV (DSDVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on April 1, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for DSV (OTCPK:DSDVY)?
A

DSV has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for DSV (DSDVY) was $0.11 and was paid out next on April 1, 2015.

