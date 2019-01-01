Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and other liver problems. The company uses its ribonucleic acid interference technology platform to develop its products. In addition, Dicerna's proprietary GalXC technology focuses on silencing disease-causing genes. The product candidates are nedosiran (for primary hyperoxaluria), belcesiran (for genetic liver disease), DCR-PCSK9 (for cardiovascular disease), and RG6346 (for hepatitis B virus) among others. Dicerna generates revenue by forming collaborative relationships with pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly, Roche, Novo Nordisk, and others.