Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and other liver problems. The company uses its ribonucleic acid interference technology platform to develop its products. In addition, Dicerna's proprietary GalXC technology focuses on silencing disease-causing genes. The product candidates are nedosiran (for primary hyperoxaluria), belcesiran (for genetic liver disease), DCR-PCSK9 (for cardiovascular disease), and RG6346 (for hepatitis B virus) among others. Dicerna generates revenue by forming collaborative relationships with pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly, Roche, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals's (DRNA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) was reported by Chardan Capital on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.25 expecting DRNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.08% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)?

A

The stock price for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) is $38.22 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) reporting earnings?

A

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) operate in?

A

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.