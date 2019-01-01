QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
NoHo Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a lifestyle beverage category product NOHO, a beverage for hangover defense. The company purchases raw materials and outsources manufacturing to a third party.

Analyst Ratings

NoHo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy NoHo (DRNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NoHo (OTCPK: DRNK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NoHo's (DRNK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NoHo.

Q

What is the target price for NoHo (DRNK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NoHo

Q

Current Stock Price for NoHo (DRNK)?

A

The stock price for NoHo (OTCPK: DRNK) is $0.0004 last updated Today at 6:25:53 PM.

Q

Does NoHo (DRNK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NoHo.

Q

When is NoHo (OTCPK:DRNK) reporting earnings?

A

NoHo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NoHo (DRNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NoHo.

Q

What sector and industry does NoHo (DRNK) operate in?

A

NoHo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.