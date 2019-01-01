Drone Guarder Inc is a security and surveillance products provider. The company focused on commercializing a drone enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution. The solution is app-based and includes a drone, infrared camera, and Android mobile app component: once an alarm has been triggered, the DroneGuarder will immediately take off from a wireless charging pad. The camera within the drone will record a video for a few seconds, process it and then send an alert if a threat is found. Its primary revenue model consists of selling home security systems directly to the clients.