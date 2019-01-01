QQQ
Aug 9, 2021, 10:54AM
Drone Guarder Inc is a security and surveillance products provider. The company focused on commercializing a drone enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution. The solution is app-based and includes a drone, infrared camera, and Android mobile app component: once an alarm has been triggered, the DroneGuarder will immediately take off from a wireless charging pad. The camera within the drone will record a video for a few seconds, process it and then send an alert if a threat is found. Its primary revenue model consists of selling home security systems directly to the clients.

Drone Guarder Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Drone Guarder (DRNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Drone Guarder (OTCPK: DRNG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Drone Guarder's (DRNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Drone Guarder.

Q

What is the target price for Drone Guarder (DRNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Drone Guarder

Q

Current Stock Price for Drone Guarder (DRNG)?

A

The stock price for Drone Guarder (OTCPK: DRNG) is $0.0009 last updated Today at 7:08:50 PM.

Q

Does Drone Guarder (DRNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drone Guarder.

Q

When is Drone Guarder (OTCPK:DRNG) reporting earnings?

A

Drone Guarder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Drone Guarder (DRNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Drone Guarder.

Q

What sector and industry does Drone Guarder (DRNG) operate in?

A

Drone Guarder is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.