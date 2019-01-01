DecisionPoint Systems Inc is an enterprise mobility systems integrator. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems used both within a company's facilities with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. The system includes mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment including barcode scanners and radio frequency identification readers. It also offers professional services, proprietary and third-party software and software customization as an integral part of its customized solutions for its customers. Its software's are utilized in industries including retail, transportation logistics, and management consulting, and warehousing and field service management.