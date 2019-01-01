ñol

Duff & Phelps Global
(NYSE:DPG)
15.60
0.25[1.63%]
At close: May 27
15.49
-0.1100[-0.71%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
Day High/Low15.4 - 15.68
52 Week High/Low13.22 - 15.68
Open / Close15.42 / 15.59
Float / Outstanding37.9M / 38M
Vol / Avg.78.3K / 96.5K
Mkt Cap592.7M
P/E4.84
50d Avg. Price14.87
Div / Yield1.4/8.98%
Payout Ratio43.48
EPS-
Total Float37.9M

Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG), Dividends

Duff & Phelps Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Duff & Phelps Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

10.2%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Duff & Phelps Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 7, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Duff & Phelps Global ($DPG) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.35

Q
What is the dividend yield for Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG)?
A

The most current yield for Duff & Phelps Global (DPG) is 9.51% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

