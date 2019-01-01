ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
DouYu Intl Hldgs
(NASDAQ:DOYU)
1.27
-0.02[-1.55%]
At close: May 27
1.27
00
After Hours: 6:42PM EDT
Day High/Low1.22 - 1.3
52 Week High/Low1.18 - 8.9
Open / Close1.3 / 1.27
Float / Outstanding- / 317.5M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 2M
Mkt Cap403.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.53
Total Float-

DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DouYu Intl Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$283.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.8B

Earnings Recap

 

DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DouYu Intl Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $45.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 13.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DouYu Intl Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.03 -0.05 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.02 -0.05 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 354.87M 377.70M 361.59M 337.38M
Revenue Actual 365.30M 364.40M 361.92M 328.56M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DouYu Intl Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

DouYu Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reporting earnings?
A

DouYu Intl Hldgs (DOYU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were DouYu Intl Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:DOYU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $272.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.