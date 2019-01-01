DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DouYu Intl Hldgs
DouYu Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) was reported by Citigroup on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.40 expecting DOYU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.98% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DouYu Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) was provided by Citigroup, and DouYu Intl Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DouYu Intl Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DouYu Intl Hldgs was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DouYu Intl Hldgs (DOYU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.60 to $2.40. The current price DouYu Intl Hldgs (DOYU) is trading at is $1.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
