Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dorman Products
The latest price target for Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) was reported by MKM Partners on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $129.00 expecting DORM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.39% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) was provided by MKM Partners, and Dorman Products initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dorman Products, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dorman Products was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dorman Products (DORM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $129.00. The current price Dorman Products (DORM) is trading at is $101.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
