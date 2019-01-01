QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021
Dentsu Group Inc is a Japanese international advertising and public relations company that provides communication-related solutions and services such as management and business consulting. Dentsu is one of the world's largest advertising agencies. The company operates through its nine global network brands--Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu media, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum--as well as through its specialist/multi-market brands. It is also active in the production and marketing of sports and entertainment content on a global scale. The company earns a majority of its revenue in Japan, followed by Europe and the Americas, while operating in over 100 countries around the world.

Dentsu Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dentsu Group (DNTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dentsu Group (OTCPK: DNTUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dentsu Group's (DNTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dentsu Group.

Q

What is the target price for Dentsu Group (DNTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dentsu Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Dentsu Group (DNTUF)?

A

The stock price for Dentsu Group (OTCPK: DNTUF) is $38.38 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:08:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dentsu Group (DNTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dentsu Group.

Q

When is Dentsu Group (OTCPK:DNTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Dentsu Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dentsu Group (DNTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dentsu Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Dentsu Group (DNTUF) operate in?

A

Dentsu Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.