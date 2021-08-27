PFSweb Divests LiveArea Business To Merkle For $250M
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) completed the sale of LiveArea, its global customer experience, and commerce agency business unit, to Merkle, Inc., a technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company, for a total gross consideration of $250 million.
- Merkle is a part of Dentsu Group's (OTC: DNTUF) Dentsu International.
- PFSweb will be accounting for the LiveArea divestiture as a discontinued operation on its upcoming Q2 earnings report.
- PFSweb used a portion of the net proceeds to pay down its senior financing facilities.
- Price Action: PFSW shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $13.53 on the last check Friday.
