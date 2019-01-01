ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
DNP Select Income Fund
(NYSE:DNP)
11.435
0.045[0.40%]
At close: May 27
11.44
0.0050[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.33 - 11.47
52 Week High/Low10.31 - 12
Open / Close11.34 / 11.44
Float / Outstanding345M / 345.2M
Vol / Avg.320.4K / 640.3K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price11.57
Div / Yield0.78/6.82%
Payout Ratio49.37
EPS-
Total Float345M

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DNP Select Income Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DNP Select Income Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DNP Select Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DNP Select Income Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)?
A

There are no earnings for DNP Select Income Fund

Q
What were DNP Select Income Fund’s (NYSE:DNP) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DNP Select Income Fund

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.