QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
DNP Select Income Fund
(NYSE:DNP)
11.435
0.045[0.40%]
At close: May 27
11.44
0.0050[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.33 - 11.47
52 Week High/Low10.31 - 12
Open / Close11.34 / 11.44
Float / Outstanding345M / 345.2M
Vol / Avg.320.4K / 640.3K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E7.24
50d Avg. Price11.57
Div / Yield0.78/6.82%
Payout Ratio49.37
EPS-
Total Float345M

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP), Dividends

DNP Select Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DNP Select Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.85%

Annual Dividend

$0.78

Last Dividend

May 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

DNP Select Income Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 7, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for DNP Select Income Fund ($DNP) will be on July 11, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)?
A

The most current yield for DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) is 6.85% and is payable next on July 11, 2022

