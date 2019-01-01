DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP), Dividends

DNP Select Income Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash DNP Select Income Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend payout for DNP Select Income Fund ($DNP) will be on July 11, 2022. Investors need to be owners of DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) shares by June 30, 2022
The next dividend for DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.07
The most current yield for DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) is 6.85% and is payable next on July 11, 2022
