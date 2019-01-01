ñol

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings
(NYSE:DNA)
3.198
0.238[8.04%]
At close: May 27
3.21
0.0120[0.38%]
After Hours: 7:32PM EDT
Day High/Low2.96 - 3.23
52 Week High/Low2.09 - 15.86
Open / Close3 / 3.21
Float / Outstanding651.4M / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.20.9M / 21.6M
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.37
Total Float651.4M

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings.

