Range
11.56 - 12.34
Vol / Avg.
198.9K/753.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.44 - 84.49
Mkt Cap
344.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.68
Shares
29.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
DermTech Inc is an emerging growth molecular diagnostic company. The company is engaged in marketing and developing novel non-invasive genomic tests to aid in the diagnosis of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. While the company generates revenue through laboratory services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

DermTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DermTech (DMTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DermTech's (DMTK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DermTech (DMTK) stock?

A

The latest price target for DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DMTK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DermTech (DMTK)?

A

The stock price for DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is $11.59 last updated Today at 7:16:15 PM.

Q

Does DermTech (DMTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DermTech.

Q

When is DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) reporting earnings?

A

DermTech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is DermTech (DMTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DermTech.

Q

What sector and industry does DermTech (DMTK) operate in?

A

DermTech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.