Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
DermTech Inc is an emerging growth molecular diagnostic company. The company is engaged in marketing and developing novel non-invasive genomic tests to aid in the diagnosis of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. While the company generates revenue through laboratory services.

DermTech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DermTech (DMTKW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DermTech (OTC: DMTKW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DermTech's (DMTKW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DermTech.

Q

What is the target price for DermTech (DMTKW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DermTech

Q

Current Stock Price for DermTech (DMTKW)?

A

The stock price for DermTech (OTC: DMTKW) is $0.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DermTech (DMTKW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DermTech.

Q

When is DermTech (OTC:DMTKW) reporting earnings?

A

DermTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DermTech (DMTKW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DermTech.

Q

What sector and industry does DermTech (DMTKW) operate in?

A

DermTech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTC.