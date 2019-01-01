|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DermTech (OTC: DMTKW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for DermTech.
There is no analysis for DermTech
The stock price for DermTech (OTC: DMTKW) is $0.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for DermTech.
DermTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for DermTech.
DermTech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTC.