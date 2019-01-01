Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Digimarc
Digimarc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting DMRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 215.55% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Digimarc initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Digimarc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Digimarc was filed on September 12, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 12, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Digimarc (DMRC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $55.00. The current price Digimarc (DMRC) is trading at is $17.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
