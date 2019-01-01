Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digimarc missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was up $711.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 17.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digimarc's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.51 -0.72 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.48 -0.48 -0.50 Revenue Estimate 6.62M 6.44M 6.40M 6.27M Revenue Actual 7.12M 6.42M 6.28M 6.70M

