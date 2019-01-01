ñol

Desktop Metal
(NYSE:DM)
2.10
0.20[10.53%]
At close: May 27
2.10
00
After Hours: 7:55PM EDT
Day High/Low1.91 - 2.12
52 Week High/Low1.26 - 15.48
Open / Close1.93 / 2.1
Float / Outstanding262.5M / 313.5M
Vol / Avg.6.9M / 9.3M
Mkt Cap658.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float262.5M

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), Dividends

Desktop Metal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Desktop Metal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.20%

Annual Dividend

$1.476

Last Dividend

Jan 14, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Desktop Metal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Desktop Metal (DM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desktop Metal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on January 31, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Desktop Metal (DM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desktop Metal (DM). The last dividend payout was on January 31, 2019 and was $0.37

Q
How much per share is the next Desktop Metal (DM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Desktop Metal (DM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on January 31, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)?
A

Desktop Metal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Desktop Metal (DM) was $0.37 and was paid out next on January 31, 2019.

