DLocal Stock Turns Green After Q4 Earnings: Here's Why

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The Details: DLocal reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $337.89 million which beat the Street estimate of $297.28 million by 13.66%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Total Payment Volume reached a record $13.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year and up 26% sequentially.

“2025 was a year of exceptional execution, one that proved the strength of our business as we continue to build a world-leading financial infrastructure platform for emerging markets,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Outlook: DLocal expects fiscal 2026 TPV growth of 50% to 60% year-over-year and gross profit growth of 22.5% to 27.5% year-over-year.

DLO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, dLocal stock gained 7.42% to $12.30 in Wednesday's extended trading.

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