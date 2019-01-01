Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), Dividends

Dollarama issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dollarama generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Dollarama. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on October 31, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Dollarama (DLMAF). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.03
There are no upcoming dividends for Dollarama (DLMAF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on October 31, 2018
Dollarama has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dollarama (DLMAF) was $0.03 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.