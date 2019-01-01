Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 18
EPS
$5.190
Quarterly Revenue
$391.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$391.9M
Earnings History
Amcon Distributing Questions & Answers
When is Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) reporting earnings?
Amcon Distributing (DIT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT)?
The Actual EPS was $1.60, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Amcon Distributing’s (AMEX:DIT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $362.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
