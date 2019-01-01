Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT), Dividends

Amcon Distributing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Amcon Distributing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Amcon Distributing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on May 31, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Amcon Distributing ($DIT) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Amcon Distributing (DIT) shares by May 6, 2022
The next dividend for Amcon Distributing (DIT) will be on May 5, 2022 and will be $0.18
Amcon Distributing has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Amcon Distributing (DIT) was $0.18 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.