QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Amcon Distributing
(AMEX:DIT)
163.70
-1.71[-1.03%]
At close: May 27
157.00
-6.7000[-4.09%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
Day High/Low163.7 - 165.42
52 Week High/Low122.85 - 270
Open / Close165.42 / 164.01
Float / Outstanding158.7K / 584.8K
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap95.7M
P/E5.9
50d Avg. Price165.4
Div / Yield0.72/0.44%
Payout Ratio2.59
EPS5.29
Total Float158.7K

Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT), Dividends

Amcon Distributing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Amcon Distributing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

May 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Amcon Distributing Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Amcon Distributing (DIT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amcon Distributing. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Amcon Distributing (DIT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Amcon Distributing ($DIT) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Amcon Distributing (DIT) shares by May 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Amcon Distributing (DIT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Amcon Distributing (DIT) will be on May 5, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT)?
A

Amcon Distributing has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Amcon Distributing (DIT) was $0.18 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

