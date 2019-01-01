ñol

Dine Brands Global
(NYSE:DIN)
76.08
0.78[1.04%]
At close: May 27
76.08
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low75.13 - 77.64
52 Week High/Low61.38 - 98.2
Open / Close76.35 / 76.08
Float / Outstanding8.9M / 16.8M
Vol / Avg.176.6K / 292.6K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E13.59
50d Avg. Price73.34
Div / Yield2.04/2.68%
Payout Ratio15.36
EPS1.45
Total Float8.9M

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), Dividends

Dine Brands Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dine Brands Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.30%

Annual Dividend

$1.84

Last Dividend

Mar 21

Next Dividend

Jun 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dine Brands Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dine Brands Global (DIN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dine Brands Global (DIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Dine Brands Global ($DIN) will be on July 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Dine Brands Global (DIN) shares by June 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Dine Brands Global (DIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Dine Brands Global (DIN) will be on June 17, 2022 and will be $0.51

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)?
A

The most current yield for Dine Brands Global (DIN) is 3.03% and is payable next on July 8, 2022

