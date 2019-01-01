1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$26.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.6M
Earnings History
1stdibs.com Questions & Answers
When is 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) reporting earnings?
1stdibs.com (DIBS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were 1stdibs.com’s (NASDAQ:DIBS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
