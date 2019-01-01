1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 1stdibs.com
The latest price target for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) was reported by Barclays on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting DIBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.52% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS) was provided by Barclays, and 1stdibs.com maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 1stdibs.com, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 1stdibs.com was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 1stdibs.com (DIBS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $10.00. The current price 1stdibs.com (DIBS) is trading at is $5.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
