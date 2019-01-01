Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donegal Gr beat estimated earnings by 95.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $9.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donegal Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.24 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.18 0.42 0.29 Revenue Estimate 208.44M 205.60M 200.66M 199.11M Revenue Actual 210.24M 203.11M 205.15M 197.97M

